USL Super League
team-logo
6 - 2
FT
team-logo
A. Thornton 33', 78', 90' + 4'A. Brooks 45' + 2'C. Ubogagu 56', 67'
K. Utley 7'M. Parsons 52'
(HT 2-1) (FT 6-2)

Dallas Trinity FC vs Lexington SCResults & stats,