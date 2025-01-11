FA Cup
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
J. Kluivert 27'D. Ouattara 34', 44'A. Semenyo 47'D. Jebbison 90' + 2'
C. Taylor 14'
(HT 3-1) (FT 5-1)

Bournemouth vs West BromwichResults & stats,