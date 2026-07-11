Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts 'overrated' Senne Lammens and blames decision to bring on Man Utd goalkeeper for Belgium's World Cup exit against Spain

Serving as an expert pundit for the television network Fox Sports throughout the tournament, Ibrahimovic openly condemned Garcia’s radical decision to introduce 24-year-old Lammens in place of Courtois with 19 minutes remaining.

The former AC Milan forward was left utterly bewildered as to why the Red Devils' coaching staff favoured the United shot-stopper over Penders, who remained rooted to the bench throughout the World Cup after spending the season on loan at Strasbourg. Ibrahimovic expressed his dissatisfaction with the manager's decision after the match: "I hold the national coach responsible for this defeat. It's a decision that cost Belgium the match."

He also questioned the basis of Garcia's player selection: "Why replace Courtois with Senne Lammens from Manchester United, while Mike Penders remains on the bench? Is it because Lammens plays for Manchester United and Penders for Strasbourg? That's not how you select a goalkeeper for a national team. Especially when you see what happens next."