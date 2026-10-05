Zinedine Zidane promises 'smart changes' for France as Les Bleus prepare for crucial Belgium clash

Zidane has confirmed he will make calculated adjustments to his starting line-up when France take on Belgium. The national team manager is determined to keep his side at the summit of Nations League Group A1.

France are coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Italy at the Stade de France on Friday night. The result followed an victory over Turkey and Belgium, keeping them in a strong position as they prepare to face their European neighbours.

Belgium currently sit second in the table with six points, having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France in Brussels with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkey. The upcoming fixture is a crucial test for Zidane's squad as they aim to solidify their group dominance.