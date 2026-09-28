France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise strikes late to secure victory for Zinedine Zidane's side

France maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Nations League campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Belgium in Brussels. Zinedine Zidane's side dominated the territorial battle, boasting 65% possession and recording 18 shots, yet they struggled to find a way past a disciplined Belgian low block for the majority of the evening. The tactical patience finally paid off in the 88th minute when Olise, introduced from the bench, found the net to ensure Les Bleus took all three points back to Paris.
Belgium, under Mark van Bommel, looked to catch France on the break but found clear-cut chances hard to come by, managing only two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. The match was defined by France's superior structural integrity in the middle third and their ability to sustain pressure, eventually yielding the decisive opening in the dying embers of the game. For Zidane, it was a testament to his squad depth and the impact of his tactical substitutions in a high-stakes encounter.