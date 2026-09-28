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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-BEL-FRAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise strikes late to secure victory for Zinedine Zidane's side

Player ratings
France
Belgium vs France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
M. Olise
D. Doue
O. Dembele
E. Camavinga

Michael Olise emerged as the match-winner with a clinical 88th-minute strike to give France a 1-0 win over Belgium. In a tactical battle at the Koning Boudewijnstadion, Les Bleus dominated possession and finally broke the deadlock through their substitutes.

France maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Nations League campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Belgium in Brussels. Zinedine Zidane's side dominated the territorial battle, boasting 65% possession and recording 18 shots, yet they struggled to find a way past a disciplined Belgian low block for the majority of the evening. The tactical patience finally paid off in the 88th minute when Olise, introduced from the bench, found the net to ensure Les Bleus took all three points back to Paris.

Belgium, under Mark van Bommel, looked to catch France on the break but found clear-cut chances hard to come by, managing only two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. The match was defined by France's superior structural integrity in the middle third and their ability to sustain pressure, eventually yielding the decisive opening in the dying embers of the game. For Zidane, it was a testament to his squad depth and the impact of his tactical substitutions in a high-stakes encounter.

  • SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS FRANCEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 7/10

    The captain enjoyed a relatively quiet evening but remained alert when called upon. He marshalled a defensive line that limited Belgium to an xG of just 0.74. His distribution was key to France's 681 total passes, providing the stable platform needed to build play from the back. He finished the game with a clean sheet and two saves.

    Jeremy Jacquet - 7/10

    A composed performance from the defender, who helped nullify the threat of De Ketelaere. He was part of a unit that made 16 clearances, ensuring that Belgium's counter-attacks rarely progressed into the penalty area. His positioning was excellent throughout the 90 minutes.

    Maxence Lacroix - 7/10

    Lacroix displayed his physical dominance, dealing comfortably with Belgium's aerial long balls despite France losing the overall air challenge count. His recovery speed was vital in stopping transitions before they became dangerous, contributing significantly to the team's defensive stability.

    Andy Diouf - 6/10

    A solid outing for Diouf, who provided balance to the backline. While not as adventurous as his counterparts, he was disciplined in his defensive duties and helped ensure France kept their shape when Belgium attempted to stretch the play in the second half.

    Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

    Kalulu was a constant outlet on the flank, contributing to France's 11 total crosses. He successfully balanced his defensive responsibilities with attacking intent, helping Les Bleus maintain a staggering 65% ball possession throughout the match.

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  • SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS FRANCEAFP

    Midfield

    Maghnes Akliouche - 7/10

    A tidy performance in the engine room for 77 minutes. He helped facilitate the ball movement that saw France dominate the passing statistics, though he lacked the final killer pass before being replaced by Michael Olise late in the game.

    Lucas Da Cunha - 7/10

    Da Cunha was the metronome for France, recycling possession efficiently and ensuring the visitors kept the pressure high. He stayed on until the final minute of normal time, providing the tactical discipline Zidane demanded in a crowded midfield area.

    Eduardo Camavinga - 8/10

    The standout performer in the starting XI. Camavinga was everywhere, breaking up Belgian play with four team interceptions and driving France forward. His press resistance was crucial in a game where space was at a premium.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-BEL-FRAAFP

    Attack

    Esteban Lepaul - 5/10

    A difficult night for the forward, who struggled to find space against Mechele and Ngoy. He was substituted in the 68th minute for Ousmane Dembele after failing to register a significant impact on the Belgian goal.

    Bradley Barcola - 7/10

    Showed flashes of brilliance on the wing but was often doubled up on by the Belgian full-backs. He contributed to the 18 total shots taken by France but lacked the clinical edge required to break the deadlock before being withdrawn in the 77th minute.

    Desire Doue - 8/10

    Doue was one of France's most creative sparks, frequently dropping deep to link play. He was involved in several of the six corners France earned, keeping the Belgian defence under constant duress with his direct running and technical ability.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Michael Olise - 9/10

    The ultimate super-sub. Introduced in the 77th minute, he needed just 11 minutes to find the breakthrough. His 88th-minute goal was a masterclass in timing and technique, securing a vital win when a goalless draw seemed the likely outcome.

    Rayan Cherki - 8/10

    Proved to be a tactical masterstroke by Zidane. Coming on alongside Olise, he provided the assist for the winning goal, injecting much-needed creativity and urgency into the final third during his brief cameo.

    Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

    Replaced Lepaul in the 68th minute and used his pace to stretch a tiring Belgian defence. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence forced Belgium to drop even deeper, creating the space Olise eventually exploited.

    Manu Kone - N/A

    Came on in the 90th minute to help see out the game. Too little time to impact the rating.

    Zinedine Zidane (Manager) - 8/10

    Zidane won the tactical chess match against Van Bommel. By trusting his possession-based system and making decisive attacking substitutions in the 77th minute, he broke down a stubborn opponent. His team looked well-drilled, as evidenced by their high passing accuracy and defensive organization.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR