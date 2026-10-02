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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-ITAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

France player ratings vs Italy: Michael Olise shines but Dayot Upamecano sees red in frustrating draw

France
Player ratings
M. Olise
Z. Zidane
D. Upamecano
France vs Italy
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

France were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy at the Stade de France as Michael Olise's opener was cancelled out by Alessandro Bastoni. A late red card for Dayot Upamecano compounded a frustrating night for Les Bleus in the UEFA Nations League.

In a tactical battle defined by periods of dominance and defensive fragility, France were forced to settle for a point against a resilient Italy side. The first half was a cagey affair with both sides struggling to break the tactical deadlock, resulting in a scoreless opening 45 minutes. Zinedine Zidane's men controlled 65% of the possession but often lacked the final ball to penetrate the deep block deployed by the Azzurri.

The match ignited in the second half when Michael Olise broke the stalemate with a clinical finish in the 55th minute, rewarding the home side's persistence. However, the momentum shifted as Italy grew into the game, eventually finding an equaliser through Alessandro Bastoni in the 68th minute.

The evening took a sour turn for Les Bleus late on when Dayot Upamecano was dismissed following a second yellow card, leaving France to defend desperately in the closing stages to secure a point.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 6/10

    Largely a spectator for much of the first hour as Italy struggled to register meaningful attempts on target. He was ultimately beaten by Bastoni's shoot and recorded one save throughout the match, but his distribution remained high-level under pressure.

    Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10

    A solid enough performance on the flank, providing the structural width needed in Zidane's 4-3-3. He was disciplined in his positioning, contributing to the team's high possession numbers but rarely ventured into high-risk attacking zones.

    Adrien Truffert - 6/10

    Offered significant energy on the left, often acting as a secondary outlet in the middle third. His recovery pace was vital during the few instances Italy attempted to exploit the transition, and he finished the match with a high volume of successful touches.

    Pierre Kalulu - 6/10

    Displayed excellent composure in the initial build-up phases, helping France maintain their 65% possession share. He won his individual duels in the air but was part of the defensive unit that switched off momentarily for the Italian equaliser.

    Dayot Upamecano - 5/10

    A night to forget for the Bayern Munich man. While he was physically dominant for 70 minutes, his discipline wavered under pressure. After picking up a booking in the 73th minute, his second yellow in the 85th minute left his team vulnerable and overshadowed a statistically decent defensive display.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-ITAAFP

    Midfield

    Rayan Cherki - 7/10

    The creative hub for the opening goal, Cherki demonstrated why he is so highly rated with a decisive assist for Olise in the 55th minute. He operated well in the pockets between Italy's lines before being replaced by Camavinga as France sought to tighten up.

    Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

    The veteran provided the necessary grit in the engine room, facilitating the recycling of possession. He was instrumental in France's 725 passes but perhaps lacked the verticality required to break down a deep Italian block in the first half.

    Lucas Da Cunha - 5/10

    Worked hard in midfield and provided some tidy passing, but his night was marred by a costly mistake that led directly to Italy’s equaliser. He failed to control a pass, allowing Bastoni to race through on goal with only the French goalkeeper to beat.

  • France v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Desire Doue - 7/10

    Showed flashes of technical brilliance and drove forward with intent. His ability to carry the ball out of pressure was notable, though his final ball lacked the precision.

    Michael Olise - 8/10

    The standout performer for Les Bleus. Olise's 55th-minute strike was a moment of pure quality, justifying his inclusion in the starting XI. He was a constant threat on the right, forcing Italy's backline into frequent clearances and proving to be the most clinical player on the pitch.

    Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

    Captain for the night, Dembele was a constant outlet for switches of play. While he recorded several successful dribbles, his end product was inconsistent, and he struggled to find the space needed to truly punish the Italian full-backs.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

    Introduced in the 76th minute for Cherki to provide more defensive stability after the equaliser. He kept things simple and helped manage the tempo after the red card.

    Bradley Barcola - 5/10

    Came on alongside Camavinga but struggled to get into the flow of the game as France were forced into a more reactive stance following the dismissal of Upamecano.

    Maxence Lacroix - N/A

    A late 87th-minute tactical substitution to shore up the defence after the red card. Had too little time to impact the game significantly.

    Zinedine Zidane - 6/10

    The manager set his side up well to dominate the ball, and the 65% possession reflected a clear identity. However, the failure to adapt defensively at set pieces and the lack of a plan B after the red card meant two points were dropped at home.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
UEFA Nations League A
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR