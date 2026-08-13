'I admit my mistake' - Youri Tielemans forced to apologise to Aston Villa fans after controversial 'bigger club' Man Utd claim

The 29-year-old midfielder, who made 134 appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided 25 assists for Aston Villa after joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2023, found himself in hot water with the Villa Park faithful during Manchester United's pre-season tour. While reflecting on his move to Old Trafford, Tielemans initially praised his former employers for helping him rediscover his form, but he quickly veered into dangerous territory with his assessment of the hierarchy in English football.

Speaking to the press, the former Leicester City man stated: 'But there are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them.' This direct comparison did not sit well with the Villa supporters, especially considering the club's recent success under Unai Emery, which saw them win the UEFA Europa League last season and finish fourth in the Premier League to secure a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League.