'You deserve better ' - Wolverhampton Wolves officially relegated after West Ham and Crystal Palace battle to 0-0 draw

The drop has been coming for months - Monday just made it unavoidable.

It’s been a season that never really got off the ground. Wolves didn’t win a league game until January, and even a slight uptick since - including surprise results against Aston Villa and Liverpool - always felt like too little, too late. The early damage was already done.

Wolves interim executive Nathan Shi stressed the club would respond with conviction after a troubling campaign.

"Confirmation of our relegation is a difficult moment for everyone connected to Wolves," he said in a statement. "While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, work has been underway since my arrival in December to ensure we are ready to respond with clarity and conviction.

"We are clear on what needs to improve, and our focus is now on strengthening the club, building momentum, and creating a team our supporters can believe in. We know what is required and will approach the months ahead with purpose.

"You deserve better, and giving you a club you can genuinely be proud of is what drives everything we do from this point forward."