"I don't possess what Manu has; even Olli has less of it. He has a huge number of titles, an aura, and a massive reputation," said Nagelsmann. In making this comparison, the national coach added that he had also "made sure Olli didn't feel sidelined" during his conversation with Baumann.

In the coach's view, Neuer's special influence, with a fifth World Cup on the horizon, could still benefit the team even if injury strikes. As noted, Neuer has already missed four matches this season due to muscle injuries. In Saturday's 5-1 win over 1. FC Köln, he came off with left calf trouble and is now a doubt for Saturday's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart.

"Manu helps the team when he plays. But there have been periods recently when he hasn't played, and that could happen to us too. We can't be blind to that; we have to factor it in," said Nagelsmann. "If we end up playing a lot of games, we'll all be extremely happy. If a match is called off, which can happen, then we'll have Olli as a goalkeeper who will do just as well as he did in the World Cup qualifiers."

Baumann—whom Nagelsmann calls a "world-class second-choice solution"—admitted the decisive phone call was "a blow", adding, "Over the last four weeks, as this issue gained momentum, Olli has had a tough time." Nevertheless, he remained "extremely committed to never letting the team down."