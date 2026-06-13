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Yaya Toure lands first head coach role and promises 'something unique' after watching new side face Man City in Champions League
A new chapter for the Man City legend
Toure has completed his journey from the pitch to the touchline by securing his first head coaching position with Slovan Bratislava. The 43-year-old former midfielder, who enjoyed a glittering career with Barcelona and Manchester City, has been handed a three-year deal to lead Slovakia's most successful club. Toure replaces Vladimir Weiss, who has moved on to take charge of the Slovakian national team for the second time in his career, leaving a major vacancy at the 32-time champions.
The appointment marks a significant milestone for Toure, who has been building his coaching credentials since retiring from professional football in 2019. After serving in various backroom roles across Europe and Asia, the four-time African Footballer of the Year is now ready to implement his own philosophy at a club with high expectations and a regular presence in European competition.
- AFP
Promises of unique football and attacking intent
Speaking about his new appointment, Toure expressed deep enthusiasm for the project and revealed he has already been studying the squad. “I’m very happy and excited; honestly, I can’t wait for us to get to work together on Monday. My predecessor deserves great respect for what he’s achieved with Slovan. I want to build on that while also bringing something new and unique of my own. Soccer is everything to me. I love challenges and am incredibly excited to coach a great club with a rich history, a beautiful stadium, and high ambitions,” Toure said.
The Ivorian tactician was particularly impressed by the infrastructure at the Slovakian side and highlighted his desire to dominate opponents. He added: “I was very pleasantly surprised by the club’s facilities, which are truly top-notch. With Slovan, I want to play dominant soccer, win games, and control matches so that we can delight our fans. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players personally. I’ve already tried to study the team in as much detail as possible, but the most important thing will still be to see how the players react during training.”
Watching his new side against his former club
Interestingly, Toure’s interest in the role was piqued after observing Slovan Bratislava compete on the biggest stage against his former employers. Having witnessed their performance against Manchester City in the Champions League, Toure felt the time was right to launch his own solo project. The Ivorian had been waiting for the right opportunity to step out from the shadow of more established managers like Mancini.
“As an assistant, I had the opportunity to work with Roberto Mancini, for example, but I’ve longed for a long time to be able to work on my own project as a head coach. I appreciate that this opportunity is coming at a top club, which I recently watched in a Champions League match against Manchester City. I really can’t wait for Monday; I’m excited about what lies ahead,” Toure concluded.
With the three-year contract secured, Toure will officially begin his tenure on Monday, aiming to keep Slovan at the pinnacle of Slovakian football.
- AFP
Transitioning from assistant to the main man
Before landing the top job in Bratislava, Toure carefully climbed the coaching ladder. His path included spells as an assistant manager for Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny and Standard Liege. He also spent a year as an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur, gaining vital experience in player development before joining Roberto Mancini’s backroom staff with the Saudi Arabian national team. These diverse roles have prepared him for the pressure of a head coaching role at a title-contending club.
Toure’s pedigree as a player remains unquestioned, having won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during an eight-year stay at the Etihad Stadium. With 70 Champions League appearances under his belt, his wealth of experience at the highest level of European football is expected to be a major asset for Slovan as they prepare for the qualifying rounds of the competition next season.