'It had to be from the heart' - Xabi Alonso reveals why he chose Chelsea to heal his Real Madrid 'scars'

Despite the abrupt end to his dream job in Spain, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder insists he has used the downtime to evaluate his tactical and managerial approach. The 44-year-old took over at Madrid after leading Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten domestic double, but he found the environment at the Bernabeu far more combustible.

The new Blues boss highlighted that his self-reflection has been thorough, looking at every aspect of his coaching style. "Looking back, I take the positives and the things that didn't work," he added. "I have been very critical of myself, thinking about what I could have done better because it did not go as expected."

Regarding the positives of his time in Madrid, he noted: "There are many experiences, the adaptation I had to do, some things that worked and some things that did not in terms of the game, in terms of the man-management. It is a mixture of everything.

Asked whether the Bernabeu setback has ultimately made him a better manager, the Spaniard emphatically insisted that the experience has only sharpened his perspective. Alonso said: "Because you learn from the disappointment of things that were not meant to be and you try to think that things will be better."



