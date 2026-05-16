Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso is on his way! Chelsea reach full agreement with ex-Real Madrid manager on long-term contract
A decisive move for the Blues
According to The Athletic, Chelsea have moved swiftly to appoint Alonso as their permanent successor to Liam Rosenior following weeks of speculation. The former Real Madrid head coach visited London last week to finalise terms on a four-year deal, with an official announcement expected imminently. Alonso’s appointment brings a sense of much-needed clarity to Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer transfer window and the 2026 World Cup.
The move marks a Premier League return for the former Liverpool midfielder, who famously lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005. Despite a tumultuous seven-month stint at Real Madrid that ended in January, Chelsea’s hierarchy is banking on the tactical brilliance Alonso displayed at Bayer Leverkusen, where he orchestrated an unbeaten domestic campaign to secure the 2023-24 Bundesliga title.
- Getty Images Sport
Manager, not Head Coach
Perhaps the most significant detail of the appointment is Alonso’s title. Unlike Mauricio Pochettino or Enzo Maresca, Alonso will be given the title of manager rather than head coach. This indicates a shift in the BlueCo leadership structure, granting Alonso a wider remit over recruitment and club operations - areas that have been major sources of tension in recent years.
Chelsea’s decision to move for Alonso over other contenders, including Fulham’s Marco Silva and outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, highlights a desire for a figure with the gravitas to command an expensive and often unruly dressing room.
Tactical fit and the 'Palmer factor'
Tactically, Alonso is expected to implement the 3-4-2-1 formation that became his hallmark in Germany. This system aligns well with the current Chelsea roster, who have operated with a back three under previous regimes.
There is also hope that Alonso can revitalise Cole Palmer. After a dip in form over the last 18 months, Palmer’s profile mirrors that of Florian Wirtz, who flourished under Alonso at Leverkusen before his £116 million move to Liverpool. Alonso’s reputation for improving elite talent - including Jeremie Frimpong - is a key reason Chelsea’s board view him as the man to unlock the potential of their high-priced squad.
- Getty Images Sport
A clean slate for Alonso
Alonso inherits a team currently under the interim guidance of Calum McFarlane following Rosenior’s dismissal in April. While the Real Madrid tenure left some question marks regarding his handling of dressing room politics, Chelsea are betting that those issues were specific to the Bernabeu. In London, Alonso will have a fresh start and the authority to rebuild a side that has struggled for consistency this year.