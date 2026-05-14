AFP
Xabi Alonso demands guarantees from Chelsea before taking head coach role as ex-Liverpool star learns lesson from early Real Madrid dismissal
Alonso seeks stability after Madrid exit
Alonso is currently the frontrunner to take over the managerial reins at Chelsea, yet the 44-year-old is understandably wary. Having been dismissed by Real Madrid just seven months into a three-year contract back in January, the tactical mastermind is determined not to repeat the same mistakes in London. The Times reports he is seeking specific assurances regarding the project and his editorial control before putting pen to paper.
Despite the lack of Champions League football on the horizon for the Blues next season, Alonso has been receptive to initial talks. His reputation remains sky-high in the coaching world following his historic, unbeaten Bundesliga title win with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024. However, after his relationship with key figures at the Bernabeu soured, he is now prioritising a stable environment where he can implement his long-term vision without the threat of a premature trigger-pull.
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Perez defends ill-fated Alonso appointment
The shadow of his Real Madrid departure still looms large, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has recently moved to defend the appointment. Speaking to La Sexta, Perez blamed external factors rather than Alonso's coaching ability for the slump in form that led to his exit. "Signing him wasn’t a mistake," Perez stated. "We had no pre-season preparation [because of the Club World Cup]. When you keep playing on Wednesdays and Sundays without that base, your fitness inevitably drops. We suffered 28 injuries. We thought the transfer would solve it, but that fix was short-lived and the form slumped again."
This admission from the Madrid chief suggests that Alonso's tactical acumen was never the primary issue, a fact not lost on Chelsea’s hierarchy. The Blues' dressing room is also understood to be supportive of his potential arrival, seeing him as a figure who commands the respect necessary to unite a squad that has struggled for consistency under previous regimes.
Shortlist narrows as Blues hunt for Rosenior successor
While Alonso is the primary target, Chelsea are not putting all their eggs in one basket. The club has narrowed down a shortlist of five names to replace Rosenior, who lasted just 106 days in charge before being sacked in April. Among the other candidates are Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, who is set to depart the Cherries at the end of the current campaign, and Fulham boss Marco Silva. Both have been contacted by the club as contingencies.
However, the pedigree Alonso brings is unmatched by his rivals for the post. With Champions League and domestic titles as a player at Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, plus his managerial heroics in Germany, he represents the high-profile appointment the Chelsea board craves. Standing in ninth place in the Premier League, the club needs a transformative figure to lead them back to Europe’s elite competition.
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Interim focus remains on FA Cup glory
As negotiations continue in the background, interim head coach Calum McFarlane is preparing the squad for a massive FA Cup final against Manchester City this Saturday. It serves as a final chance for silverware in an otherwise tumultuous season.
"My girlfriend’s family are massive Chelsea fans, her dad and uncle have been season-ticket holders for 50 years," McFarlane said. "She’s a massive Chelsea fan. They’re very proud. It’s a massive game and I hope we can put in a performance for all the fans. I can’t tell you exactly how I’m going to feel on the day. I’m trying to make it as normal as possible."