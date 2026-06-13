‘Lionel Messi is welcome to it’ - World Cup history-maker Miroslav Klose happy to pass goal record on to Argentine GOAT

Opening up about the inevitability of his milestone falling, the 48-year-old FC Nurnberg manager revealed his absolute admiration for Argentina's talismanic captain. He toldSuddeutsche Zeitung: "I expect my record to be broken in this tournament.

"With more teams, there are more matches and therefore more opportunities to score goals. And I expect Argentina and France to go far. That's perfectly fine, the record will be broken eventually anyway, Messi is welcome to do it. I'm a huge Messi fan, always have been."

The former striker went on to praise the individual brilliance of the Inter Miami forward while highlighting his close bond with the current Albiceleste boss, adding: "Messi is a genius. And I also have a lot of respect for the Argentinian coach Scaloni. I played with him at Lazio. He showed me around the city a bit back then. We're good friends."