Planes, trains & automobiles! Ryan Reynolds’ epic trip to Canada’s 2026 World Cup opener was all worth it as Wrexham co-owner reacts to historic atmosphere

Following the emotional match, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to social media to share pictures of his journey and express his immense pride in the national team's resilient performance.

He wrote: "I was not gonna miss this match. Planes, trains, automobiles to get here but completely worth it. Toronto showed up. Canada showed up. One of the greatest atmospheres the sport has seen. So proud of @teamcanada @fifaworldcup @canadasoccer."



