‘Win the Premier League & the Champions League’ - Lionel Messi transfer claim as Argentine GOAT is backed to grace 2030 World Cup at 43 years of age

Speaking on the talkSPORT World Cup Breakfast show, Gabby Agbonlahor was asked a hypothetical question regarding which superstar he would want Aston Villa to sign out of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Agbonlahor did not hesitate in selecting Messi.

Aston Villa have impressed recently, but Agbonlahor believes Messi would take them to the ultimate pinnacle in English football. Agbonlahor said: "Messi. I think Villa would win the Premier League." He then confidently added: "If Aston Villa sign Messi, Aston Villa win the Premier League and Champions League." The remarkable claims come after Messi enjoyed a sensational start to the current tournament in North America.