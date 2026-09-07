Why ‘win at all costs’ Emi Martinez is the perfect signing for Chelsea - with World Cup-winning goalkeeper boasting ‘character’ that Robert Sanchez lacked

Despite investing heavily, surging well beyond the £1 billion ($1.4bn) spending mark across several transfer windows, Chelsea have largely resisted the urge to reinforce their goalkeeping department. Sanchez was acquired in 2023, and Filip Jorgensen the following year.

Neither inspired much confidence between the sticks, leading to regular rotation taking place. Costly mistakes did little to aid the collective cause, with it proving difficult to plug defensive leaks.

Xabi Alonso has taken on that challenge in 2026, with the former Liverpool midfielder and Real Madrid boss becoming the latest to fill the hottest of coaching seats in west London. He has seen his side concede seven goals through three Premier League fixtures this season.

Martinez was snapped up from Aston Villa in a bargain £7.5m ($10m) deal to help reinforce a vital area of the field. The 34-year-old is still waiting on his first clean sheet, with peak form yet to be found, but is expected to come good and deliver value for money.