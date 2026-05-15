‘Hype after one good season’ - Cole Palmer’s billing as ‘best player in the world’ questioned by former Chelsea star William Gallas

Despite significant investment in the squad, the club has struggled to find defensive stability, conceding regularly and failing to establish a reliable back line. Gallas criticised both the team’s attacking and defensive output while suggesting Palmer has not maintained the same impact that sparked first season’s hype.

"When you look at the Chelsea defenders, they've let in so many goals. The strikers, they've barely scored any goals," Gallas told BetVictor. "One player, who I don't want to point out but who hasn't performed well enough, is Cole Palmer. Everyone in England jumped on the hype after one good season, saying he's the best player in the world, but look at him now. He's now a big name but he's still so young despite being the Young Player of the Year two years ago."