John Stones confirms he's LEAVING Man City after trophy-laden decade in emotional video

Stones added in an emotional video on his Instagram: "It has been my home for the past 10 years and it will be my home for the rest of my life. It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man - becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player. I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve.

"At the start of my career here I never would thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park."

Stones was Guardiola's second signing at City, becoming the world's second most expensive defender at the time.

"I don't think it would have been anywhere near as successful without him," said Stones. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him. I feel lucky and grateful for what he's done for me."



