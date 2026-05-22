Will Manuel Neuer play for Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final? The decision is made

According to Sky, while Neuer's recovery is progressing well, a small risk remains. The 40-year-old has chosen not to gamble with his fitness so close to the World Cup, where he is expected to regain his place as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper.

Jonas Urbig will once again replace him in the DFB Cup final. The 22-year-old backup keeper will make his 20th appearance of the season—and arguably the biggest game of his career so far. Goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Jannis Bärtl are also in head coach Vincent Kompany's squad.