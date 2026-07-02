Will he stay or go? Bayern's stance on Alphonso Davies' future revealed after German giants snap up young full-back Nathaniel Brown

The Bavarian giants are in the process of finalising a deal for Brown, with the defender already undergoing his medical in Munich. While the arrival of a new left-sided defender often signals the departure of an established star, the internal logic at Bayern appears to be driven by securing domestic talent rather than forcing an exit for Davies.

"Bayern want Nathaniel Brown not as a replacement for Davies, but because they consider him a great Bundesliga talent for the future. It was a case of having to sign the German now to avoid risking a Premier League club poaching the full-back," explained Bild reporter Christian Falk via his CFBayern Insider portal. Brown had previously been linked with interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.







