"Who wouldn't want this job?" Jürgen Klinsmann puts himself forward for Premier League club

"To get out of this mess, they need to develop a fighting spirit, a really nasty, ugly fighting spirit, and that can only be done through emotion," said Klinsmann. "So you don't need a tactical genius or anything like that, but someone who gets everyone on board, approaches these games positively and convinces everyone that they are in danger of being relegated to the Championship."

Klinsmann himself has been out of work since his one-year stint as South Korea's national coach. Prior to that, he coached Hertha BSC, Bayern Munich and the national teams of the USA and Germany, with whom he celebrated the "summer fairy tale" of 2006.

Spurs are away to Liverpool on Sunday before the return leg at home against Atlético, followed by a league clash with Nottingham Forest, who, like Tottenham, are also in the midst of a relegation battle.