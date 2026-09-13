Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville clash over Phil Foden's controversial red card in Manchester derby

Gary Neville offered a contrasting view on Sky Sports, showing less sympathy for Foden while expressing shock that Fernandes escaped unpunished. "Oh dear, he’s not having it, Foden, VAR will have a look," Neville stated.

"It looks like Foden reacts. It’s a kick into the stomach there. He’s not going to get away with that. It’s one of them where he’s almost flicked out petulantly hasn’t he? It’s one of those that you look back upon as Phil Foden and think: if I was going to get red carded then I might as well kicked him a bit harder! It’s just a petulant little reaction. He’s been kicked on the floor." The former defender later added: "A painful moment for Foden to have to make that run down the long tunnel. I’m surprised Fernandes didn’t get a yellow for the kick on the floor, he’s certainly pulled a reaction out of Foden which will help his team-mates."