Was that really wise? Why FC Bayern could face longer suspensions for Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise

What happened? In the 77th minute, with the score at 6-0 to the German record champions, Olise took an enormous amount of time over a corner kick. It was clearly for the same reason as Kimmich, who provoked a yellow card in the 83rd minute for taking a free kick too slowly.

"It was unnecessary. I was looking for a suitable passing option. You don't want to play into the press. The opponent left Tom (Bischof) a bit free. I had the feeling they were only leaving him free so they could press," Kimmich said about the situation on Prime Video. "I think if the opposing player hadn't rushed towards me, he might not have given me the yellow card. I wanted to play the ball out, but it was too late – annoying."

Both players had two yellow cards, so now they will be suspended for next week's meaningless return leg. What seems quite sensible at first glance, however, has a history that could spell greater trouble for the duo.