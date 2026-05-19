'We want to take trophies home!' - Martin Odegaard makes passionate vow as Arsenal move to within one step of Premier League glory after narrow Burnley win

The victory represents the culmination of a remarkable evolutionary process under Arteta, who has successfully turned the Emirates into a defensive fortress boasting 32 clean sheets across all competitions this term.

Reflecting on the club's incredible journey and thanking the fans for their vociferous backing, Arteta said: "It is an absolute joy to witness the transformation and contribution each of you have had to turn this place into the most beautiful place to enjoy and play our football games.

"This is the soul of this football club. Make sure that every time you step in this stadium you have the responsibility to keep these standards because it makes such a difference to us and the players."