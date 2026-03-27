The centre-back, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to HSV, once again demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess during Croatia’s 2-1 friendly win against Colombia, featuring Bayern Munich star Luis Díaz. In the 6th minute, he had equalised for his side with a long-range shot.
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"Vuskovic isn't normal": HSV's rising star shocks even Luis Díaz's Colombian teammates
After the match, Vuskovic was not only named "Man of the Match", but the Croatian press was also full of praise. "Vuskovic is out of this world," wrote Slobodna Dalmacija, among others. Sportske Novosti went even further in its praise: "By now, every sceptic must have realised that he is very close to making the World Cup squad."
For in his second start for Croatia, Vuskovic had once again shone as the defensive linchpin against the world number 14, after national coach Zlatko Dalic had deployed him at the heart of his back three. A formation he knows inside out from his daily league duties at HSV.
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Vuskovic makes his mark in Croatia’s history books
As well as putting in strong defensive performances, Vuskovic strikes fear into his opponents above all with his heading ability, which has also played a key role in his five Bundesliga goals. Against Colombia, however, he took a chance from around 25 metres out, before the ball ended up in the net after a deflection.
“It was really down to luck. I tried to shoot with my left foot from distance, the ball went in and helped the team to victory, and that’s the most important thing. It’s a great feeling to score for the national team. I enjoy playing alongside such players and training with them every day,” said Vuskovic afterwards, recalling former national striker Ivan Klasnic: “I’d like to dedicate this goal to him, as he’s unfortunately been in hospital for some time now. It’s not an easy time for him.” The former Werder Bremen player has already undergone three kidney transplants and was most recently assistant coach at amateur club Croatia Hamburg.
Vuskovic, meanwhile, has gone down in Croatian history as the second-youngest international goalscorer; only Luka Ivanusec was younger than the current 19-year-old when he scored in 2017. His breakthrough this season has certainly not gone unnoticed by the European giants.
Too expensive for Bayern? Vuskovic is reportedly already in talks with Barça
A host of top clubs are said to have set their sights on Vuskovic, who is actually under contract at Tottenham Hotspur until 2030. Yet even the Spurs seem to have outgrown him by now. According to reports, FC Barcelona are already in talks with the youngster, who is represented by Pini Zahavi and maintains a good relationship with president Joan Laporta, whilst also keeping in touch with manager Hansi Flick.
Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are also said to be interested. FC Bayern Munich and BVB are also said to be keeping a close eye on Vuskovic’s situation, but are likely to be outbid financially, just like Barca. At the very least, the German record champions would be unlikely to part with more than 60 million euros, which is currently being touted as the minimum fee for a transfer. Especially as there is currently no cause for concern regarding the centre-back duo of Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.
“We can’t just sign every good player whom the public thinks absolutely must join Bayern Munich,” sporting director Max Eberl said recently on the matter, referring also to the powerful supervisory board led by honorary president Uli Hoeneß and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Because at some point the other side will come along and say: 'Max, we’re not just throwing money around. We can’t just keep bloating the squad like that.' (...)"
Luka Vuskovic: His performance statistics at HSV
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 5 1 DFB Cup 2 - -