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Virgil van Dijk 'not worried' about 'humble' Rio Ngumoha amid calls for Liverpool starlet to start vs PSG
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The rise of a new Anfield record-breaker
Ngumoha continues to rewrite the history books at Liverpool, with his latest strike against Fulham making him the club's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield. At just 17 years and 225 days, he surpassed the previous record held by Raheem Sterling, further cementing his status as one of the most exciting talents in European football.
The youngster's clinical finish opened the scoring in a 2-0 win that provided much-needed relief for manager Arne Slot. After being outplayed by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, in FA Cup and Champions League competition, Ngumoha’s latest dazzling Premier League display has provided a glimmer of hope heading into Liverpool's most important game of the season to date.
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Van Dijk backs the wonderkid
With Liverpool trailing 2-0 on aggregate heading into their Champions League quarter-final return leg against PSG, fans are calling for Ngumoha to be handed a starting role. Captain Virgil van Dijk is confident the pressure wouldn't faze the teenager, praising his mentality and work ethic during his breakout season.
Speaking about the prospect of Ngumoha starting at Anfield on Tuesday, Van Dijk said: “He would take it in his stride. He’s a humble kid who works hard and listens. He wants to improve constantly. He has big dreams. It’s down to him and the people around him to make sure that he stays like that. I’m not worried that anything will change on that front.”
Surpassing the Sterling benchmark
Ngumoha is no stranger to making an early impact, having already secured the title of Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer when he netted against Newcastle back in August at the age of 16. His latest milestone against Fulham has only added to the hype surrounding his potential to lead the line.
Van Dijk believes these accolades should serve as fuel for the forward, stating: “He’s taken the record from Raheem which is very nice for him and should motivate and push him even more. You shouldn’t take things like that for granted and he won’t. He has to keep going. It’s down to the manager to decide the team and the game plan for Tuesday. Whether you start or not, everyone has to feel part of something special. That’s the thing we need to try and beat PSG.”
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Filling the void left by departing legends
The timing of Ngumoha's ascent is particularly relevant given the upcoming departures of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Both veterans received emotional receptions against Fulham following the respective announcements that they will leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, leaving a significant leadership and talent vacuum in the squad.