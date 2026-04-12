Virgil van Dijk 'not worried' about 'humble' Rio Ngumoha amid calls for Liverpool starlet to start vs PSG

Ngumoha is no stranger to making an early impact, having already secured the title of Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer when he netted against Newcastle back in August at the age of 16. His latest milestone against Fulham has only added to the hype surrounding his potential to lead the line.

Van Dijk believes these accolades should serve as fuel for the forward, stating: “He’s taken the record from Raheem which is very nice for him and should motivate and push him even more. You shouldn’t take things like that for granted and he won’t. He has to keep going. It’s down to the manager to decide the team and the game plan for Tuesday. Whether you start or not, everyone has to feel part of something special. That’s the thing we need to try and beat PSG.”



