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Virgil van Dijk gives his verdict on Bradley Barcola's quality as Liverpool close in on £123m mega-transfer
Anfield prepares for Barcola arrival
Liverpool are moving closer to a sensational triple-digit transfer as the summer window reaches its frantic conclusion. The Reds have identified Barcola as the final piece of their attacking puzzle, and the young Frenchman has already been spotted saying his goodbyes to the Parisian faithful. The pace of negotiations has accelerated rapidly over the last 24 hours, with Barcola having arrived for his medical examinations to finalise the formalities of the switch.
The deal will see Barcola become the second most expensive player in the history of the Merseyside club, trailing only the £125m spent on Alexander Isak, as he prepares to commit his future to Anfield with a five-year contract. While the fee is high, the consensus within the recruitment department is that Barcola’s ceiling is high enough to justify the investment.
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Van Dijk hails Barcola impact
Van Dijk has offered his verdict on the potential arrival, highlighting the immense quality the 21-year-old brings to a side looking to maintain their competitive edge at the top of the Premier League. Speaking after Liverpool's frustrating 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Van Dijk was full of praise for the incoming talent.
"He's a good player, that's the only thing I can say," the Dutchman remarked. "I don't think there's any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know that we're going through a little bit of a transition. You either want to be a part of it or you don't. The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let's see what happens."
"He's a player with pace. I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms. Until it's official there's no point speaking about it."
Liverpool captain sends warning over squad depth
While the arrival of Barcola signals a massive investment in the future, Van Dijk is acutely aware of the need for internal stability following a summer of high-profile departures. The Reds have already seen Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, and Curtis Jones leave the club since the end of the last campaign. The captain emphasised that for the team to be successful in this new era, they must continue to bolster the ranks rather than weaken them.
"It's about continuing to push each other," he explained. "The manager said before the weekend what he wants from our front three or four - to give everything and then if we have to bring someone else on to finish the job he'll do so. We need each other to be successful. Adding quality to the squad always makes a difference. Let's see what the next few days brings. After Tuesday we have to fight for everything with no regrets."
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Focus shifts to Anfield consistency
Beyond the transfer drama, Van Dijk expressed his concerns regarding the team's recent form at home, particularly the inability to secure three points against Forest. He called for a return to the dominance that defined the club's most successful periods, urging his team-mates to improve both defensively and offensively. The captain pointed out that allowing opponents to leave Anfield with points for several consecutive seasons is a trend that must be stopped immediately if the club is to challenge for major honours.
"We have to score more, concede less, dominate more with and without the ball," Van Dijk said. "Nottingham Forest have come here the last three seasons and remained unbeaten. That shouldn't happen. In all the years I've been at the club it hadn't happened. It's down to us to make sure we are a unit - every member of the squad together with our fans. It takes some time."
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