Vinicius Jr says Lamine Yamal 'can win World Cup single-handedly' for Spain in special praise for Barcelona attacker

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the fiercest in world football, but that has not stopped Vinicius from recognising the immense quality of Yamal. Speaking to Caze TV, the 25-year-old forward put club allegiances aside to deliver a glowing verdict. He told the channel: "Spain have Lamine Yamal, who is one of the best players in the world. He does incredible things on the pitch. He is a player who can win the World Cup single-handedly. He is one of those players you pay to watch play."