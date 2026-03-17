Vinicius Jr., controversial celebration against Manchester City: "Cry, cry!"

Manchester City and Real Madrid have now become fierce rivals, thanks to the many memorable encounters between the two sides in the Champions League, and the 2025/2026 edition of the competition is no exception.

Following the 3-0 first-leg victory in the round of 16 secured by Los Merengues at home at the Santiago Bernabéu (a hat-trick from Valverde), the Citizens were looking to pull off a stunning comeback at the Etihad Stadium in a second leg that had, however, already been decided by Vinicius Jr.

In the 22nd minute of the match, in fact, the Brazilian became the undisputed star of the show with the move that led to a penalty and Bernardo Silva’s sending-off, scoring from the spot (having missed in the first leg) and celebrating in a controversial manner that will go down in history.