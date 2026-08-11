Vinicius Jr was 'genuinely attracted' to Arsenal proposal before Real Madrid renewal as key reason for staying revealed

For a period of 18 months, the future of Vinicius was shrouded in uncertainty as negotiations with Real Madrid stalled, opening the door for Arsenal to make a serious move. The Premier League champions positioned themselves as the primary alternative, with a proposal that was fully backed by the club's owners and head coach Mikel Arteta.

According to The Athletic, Vinicius was genuinely attracted to Arsenal's proposal, which would have seen him become the undisputed focal point of their attacking unit.

The Gunners operated with total commitment, engaging in high-level conversations to explain their project in depth. These meetings highlighted not only the footballing fit but also the massive commercial potential of a partnership in London. Personal terms were not expected to be an issue, as Arsenal were prepared to break their existing salary structure to land the 26-year-old.

While some within the London club remained skeptical about the feasibility of such a monumental deal, the hierarchy believed their financial package was strong enough to rival anything Real Madrid could put on the table during their delicate negotiation phase.