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Vinicius Jr was 'genuinely attracted' to Arsenal proposal before Real Madrid renewal as key reason for staying revealed
The Gunners' ambitious pursuit of Vinicius
For a period of 18 months, the future of Vinicius was shrouded in uncertainty as negotiations with Real Madrid stalled, opening the door for Arsenal to make a serious move. The Premier League champions positioned themselves as the primary alternative, with a proposal that was fully backed by the club's owners and head coach Mikel Arteta.
According to The Athletic, Vinicius was genuinely attracted to Arsenal's proposal, which would have seen him become the undisputed focal point of their attacking unit.
The Gunners operated with total commitment, engaging in high-level conversations to explain their project in depth. These meetings highlighted not only the footballing fit but also the massive commercial potential of a partnership in London. Personal terms were not expected to be an issue, as Arsenal were prepared to break their existing salary structure to land the 26-year-old.
While some within the London club remained skeptical about the feasibility of such a monumental deal, the hierarchy believed their financial package was strong enough to rival anything Real Madrid could put on the table during their delicate negotiation phase.
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Breakdown in relations at the Bernabeu
The journey to his new contract was far from smooth, marked by a significant breakdown in communication between the player and the club leadership. The arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager in May 2025 proved to be a turning point, as the coach never truly connected with the Brazilian forward. Following a match against Sevilla, Vinicius Jr reportedly told club president Florentino Perez that he did not see extending his stay as being in his best interests as long as Alonso remained in charge.
The financial demands also proved to be a major hurdle. Vinicius was seeking an annual package worth slightly under €30m, which included a base salary, performance fees, and a historic renewal bonus that the club had never previously granted to any player. With his existing deal set to expire in June 2027, the fear of losing him for nothing began to permeate the halls of the Bernabeu.
The Mourinho factor and the final breakthrough
The appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager this summer unexpectedly helped tip the scales in favor of a stay. Despite early friction following a controversial incident against Benfica where Mourinho suggested the player had incited racial abuse, the two eventually found common ground.
Mourinho was keen for the player to stay, though he remained respectful of the club's ultimate decision regarding the finances. The tension reached its peak when Vinicius Jr deleted all photos from his Instagram profile, a move that signaled he was ready for a change before a final "crunch meeting" was held at a restaurant in the Spanish capital.
Attended by his agents Frederico Pena and Tata Soares alongside Sanchez and Calafat, the club finally made a decisive move that met the player's expectations.
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Commitment to Madrid and Arsenal's reaction
On Thursday, the saga officially ended with the announcement that Vinicius Jr had signed a renewal until 2032, making him one of the highest-paid players in the history of Real Madrid. The player shared his joy on social media, writing: "Eight years at the Bernabeu are far too short; six more years and forever."
This commitment was communicated to Arsenal last Wednesday, with the player's representatives expressing gratitude for how they were treated by the Gunners throughout the process.
While there was natural disappointment at the Emirates, there was also a sense of pride in how close they came to securing a world-class talent. Arsenal officials viewed the pursuit as a sign of their progress, demonstrating their ability to compete for the biggest names in world football.
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