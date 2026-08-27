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Vincent Kompany provides major update on Jamal Musiala as the Bayern Munich star is set to miss Bundesliga opener
Musiala returns to training
Musiala has made a significant step forward in his recovery by returning to full team training on Thursday, despite being ruled out of Bayern's first league match of the new campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been under close medical supervision following a series of concerning incidents during the club's summer preparations. Kompany provided an optimistic outlook on the midfielder's progress, noting that he's reacting well to it as his body adjusts to an increase in his current medication
Kompany elaborated on the process, stressing that the player's long-term health remains the absolute priority for the Bundesliga giants. "That means he's getting used to the increase in medication, that's he's reacting well to it," Kompany said. "He will be in the squad again sometime and he'll play normally again, but of course we'll take that decision hand in hand with all the (medical) experts and so on. He's doing well. He’ll take part in team training today. But he won’t be in the squad tomorrow."
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Managing the player's recovery
The decision to hold Musiala out of the Stuttgart clash is purely precautionary, reflecting Bayern’s cautious approach to player welfare. Max Eberl had previously detailed the challenges involved in balancing the demands of professional football with Musiala's specific neurological needs. By involving a panel of medical experts, Bayern are ensuring that every step of the comeback is backed by scientific data and specialist advice.
"Now the task is to adjust the medication again so he gets back to where we were before - a state where he had been seizure-free for a very, very long time," the Bayern's director of sport said.
The neurological issue behind the collapses
The concern surrounding Musiala stems from two separate incidents this month where the midfielder collapsed on the pitch. The first occurred during a friendly against RB Leipzig on August 15, and the second followed just three days later in a match against Heidenheim. These episodes led to an intensive medical investigation to determine the underlying cause of the collapses. Musiala himself eventually provided clarity on the situation, revealing that he had been diagnosed with "absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction.
The medical staff at Bayern have been working to fine-tune the player's treatment plan to prevent any recurrence of these seizures. The primary goal now is to find the perfect balance with his medication to return him to the stable condition he enjoyed throughout the previous season.
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Bayern prepare for Stuttgart test
In Musiala's absence, Kompany will have to look elsewhere for the spark required to break down a resilient Stuttgart side. Bayern are determined to start their title defense with a statement victory at home, and the manager will be hoping for a professional performance to set the tone for the months ahead.
"I always have the belief in my head that we can be successful in the end. But you are never sure and that also gives you impetus. In my head I have zero titles, I have to show everything again," he stated.
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