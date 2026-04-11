The atmosphere began to sour long before the final whistle. As the clock ticked past the 70-minute mark, the frustration in the stands became palpable. Despite Fede Valverde’s earlier efforts to bring Los Blancos ahead, the team failed to capitalise on their momentum, leading to a chorus of demand for more grit and passion echoing throughout the stadium. When Girona missed a clear opportunity to pull ahead, the disappointment from the supporters shifted from chants to a relentless barrage of whistles directed at their own stars, with the display of frustration continuing after the full-time whistle.
VIDEO: Listen to the whistles! Real Madrid fans vent fury at latest lacklustre display after dismal draw with Girona
The Bernabeu loses patience
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Six points behind Barcelona
It was a point that does little for Madrid, with Barca six points ahead of them and with a game in hand, and, as a dress rehearsal for their crucial Champions League trip to Munich, it left more doubts than hopes for a European comeback. Arbeloa may have insisted that his focus was entirely on Girona rather than Bayern, but his selection told a different story. With Eder Militao as the only defender likely to start in Germany, and a midfield trio of Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga that looks suspiciously like a Champions League blueprint, this was a trial run that simply didn't take off.
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What comes next for Real Madrid?
The final result against Girona extended Madrid's list of bad results after previously being defeated by Mallorca. With more crucial fixtures on the horizon, the disconnect between the team's output and the fans' expectations is becoming a significant narrative. They will then try to save their chance of staying in the Champions League to overturn the 2-1 score when they visit Munich in the middle of next week.