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Muhammad Zaki

VIDEO: Dancing Neymar sparks CHAOTIC scenes as Santos star mocks rivals after Copa do Brasil victory

Neymar
Santos FC
Remo
Remo vs Santos FC
Cup
Serie A

Neymar found himself at the centre of a heated confrontation following Santos' narrow victory over Remo in the Copa do Brasil. The Brazilian superstar was filmed dancing and mocking in a fiery exchange with opposing officials and staff in the tunnel after securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

  • Chaos erupts in Belem tunnel

    Santos secured their place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Remo, but the match was quickly overshadowed by ugly scenes at the final whistle. Neymar, who was targeted by the home support throughout the contest at the Mangueirão, reacted to the constant jeers by blowing kisses to the crowd as he made his way toward the dressing room.

    The Brazil icon, who recently announced his international retirement, was then seen dancing provocatively and shouting, "Eliminated! Eliminated!" at Remo officials and supporters in the mixed zone, further inflaming an already volatile atmosphere. Tensions reached a boiling point when the Remo crowd responded with obscene gestures and aggressive outbursts, with only security barriers prevented a physical altercation between the two camps.

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  • Remo president launches scathing attack

    The fallout from the incident was immediate and personal, with Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira pulling no punches in his post-match assessment of the Santos star's behaviour. Speaking to O Fluxo, the club chief expressed his disgust at the veteran’s conduct, suggesting that Neymar is a poor role model for the younger generation of fans who look up to him.

    Teixeira said: "That bum Neymar, who's idolised by a lot of children, did his antics here and then came to provoke us. We're guilty of idolising a bunch of bums like that guy."

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    Impact on the pitch

    Despite the post-match fireworks, Neymar played a pivotal role in Santos' victory. After the first leg at the Vila Belmiro ended in a stalemate, the return fixture remained deadlocked until the interval. Entering the fray for Gabriel Bontempo at half-time, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star provided the spark the visitors desperately needed. He showcased his enduring class by driving into the box to set up fellow substitute Rony, who applied the finishing touch to sink his former club.

    The victory ensures Santos' pursuit of silverware continues, while also securing a significant financial windfall for reaching the last eight. However, the disciplinary fallout from the tunnel fracas remains to be seen, with Brazilian football authorities likely to review reports of the provocations. This latest unfolding drama also comes just as Neymar casts fresh doubt over his playing career. Admitting he doesn't know "how long I'll carry on," the forward explained he plans to honour his contract until December before deciding his future.

Serie A
Remo crest
Remo
REM
Atletico MG crest
Atletico MG
CAM
Serie A
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Athletico Paranaense crest
Athletico Paranaense
APR