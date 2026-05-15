VIDEO: Deafening whistles from Real Madrid fans show Kylian Mbappe what they think as French ‘Galactico’ faces uncomfortable future questions at Santiago Bernabeu

The atmosphere turned toxic at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night as Mbappe was loudly whistled by sections of the Real Madrid crowd. The French captain had been sidelined with a hamstring injury but returned as a substitute in the 68th minute. Instead of a warm welcome, the forward was met with a chorus of whistles and jeers from the stands.

The reaction followed controversy surrounding Mbappe’s recent holiday in Sardinia while he was supposed to be recovering. The trip drew further criticism as it coincided with Madrid’s 2-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.