VIDEO: Harry Kane brutally asked if he fears he'll never play in a World Cup again as 'gutted' England captain reacts to semi-final loss to Argentina

The pattern of the defeat felt painfully familiar for an England side that has reached the latter stages of four consecutive major tournaments without silverware. Despite Anthony Gordon firing them ahead, the Three Lions retreated into a defensive shell that ultimately invited their own downfall through goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

"I'm gutted," Kane said. "I'm gutted for the boys, I'm gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans.

"We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up we seemed to just try and hold on which at this level is just not enough, so I'm gutted.

"We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is, so to fall short like today is just gutting."

The captain added: "It's a similar story to what's happened in previous tournaments I feel like.

"We managed the momentum of the game so well for 60 minutes, we scored and got ahead. And then for one reason or another, we struggled to be on the ball, we struggle to put pressure on the ball and it allowed them to create more momentum."



