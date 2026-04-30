VIDEO: Diego Simeone hunts down Arsenal's Ben White and SLAPS his back multiple times as bizarre 'walking over badge' theory emerges

Tensions reached boiling point in the tunnel after the semi-final first leg match. The fiery encounter between Simeone and White was sparked by a perceived lack of respect for the Atletico traditions. As the players made their way off the pitch at the Metropolitano, White appeared to walk directly across the large club crest embedded in the turf in front of the tunnel, a gesture often seen as a major insult in Spanish football culture.

While an Atletico player initially confronted the Arsenal right-back, it was Simeone who took matters into his own hands. The Argentine coach followed White into the tunnel area and was captured on film slapping the defender’s back multiple times. White, clearly unhappy with the physical contact, turned to engage in a heated exchange of words before being pushed away twice by the Atleti manager.