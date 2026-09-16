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Valencia open talks with former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre as search for new manager intensifies

J. Aguirre
Valencia
LaLiga
Mexico
World Cup
C. Corberan

Javier Aguirre has emerged as a leading contender for the vacant Valencia job after exploratory talks opened between the two parties. Club chiefs acted swiftly to target the former Mexico boss following Carlos Corberan's dismissal, believing the veteran coach has the character and track record needed to drag the club out of early trouble.

  • Mestalla chiefs approach Aguirre

    According to MARCA, Valencia have contacted Aguirre's representatives to explore the possibility of appointing the experienced tactician. Newly appointed sporting director Braulio Vazquez views the 67-year-old as an ideal candidate, citing his strong leadership and proven pedigree. The approach comes following the dismissal of Corberan, who managed just one point from his opening five league fixtures.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    Mexican tactician deemed possible

    While discussions remain at an early stage, the prospect of the veteran coach returning to Spain is considered a realistic possibility. An authoritative source confirmed to MARCA that appointing the manager known as El Vasco is firmly viewed as "possible".

    Aguirre has always looked favourably upon managing in La Liga, where he boasts an extensive track record across six different clubs, including Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Zaragoza, Leganes and Mallorca.

  • Vast experience attracts suitors

    Aguirre has been without a club since leading Mexico to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated by England. The former El Tri boss previously turned down approaches from Ecuador and South Korea, choosing to take a break following that demanding campaign. Meanwhile, Valencia initially made an approach for former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde but turned their full attention to Aguirre after that inquiry was rejected.

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  • imago-sport-1083366684.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Interim coach leads transition

    Interim boss Oscar Sanchez, who guided the side to a 1-0 win over Alaves on Tuesday, will remain in the dugout for this weekend's clash against Real Sociedad. Rather than rushing an appointment, club chiefs plan to finalise the managerial transition during the upcoming international break. That midweek victory lifted Los Che to 17th place on four points as preparations continue for a permanent appointment.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL