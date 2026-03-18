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‘He still has not made a decision’ - Mauricio Pochettino admits dual national Noahkai Banks still mulling international future between the USMNT and Germany
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Has been involved with USMNT previously
Banks has repeatedly represented the U.S. at various youth levels, playing for the side at three separate age groups. It was assumed, after Pochettino called him up to a camp in September, that he would continue to play for the senior side. However, an injury prevented his participation.
"We brought him in in September, and it was a bit unlucky, because we wanted to give him the possibility to play, but he was injured. But it was a great opportunity to see and talk with him and know each other," Pochettino said in his March camp call-ups press conference.
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Strong run changes things
However, since establishing himself as a regular at Augsburg, speculation has grown that the highly rated 19-year-old could opt for Germany.
Despite representing the U.S. at youth level, Banks has spent his development years in Europe and remains eligible for both nations.
His decision to decline this latest call-up only adds to the uncertainty around his international future.
"He still has not made a decision. He is thinking a lot. He's in a situation that is not easy for him," Pochettino said. "We are very focused on him, because we follow him... at the moment, he was very clear in the situation that he is not available to be selected because he has not made the decision."
Pochettino shows his support
Pochettino stressed he will continue to support Banks and work with him as he decides his international future.
"[Assistant coach] Jesus Perez was talking to him in Augsburg," Pochettino said. "I was talking with him. We were talking on FaceTime, on Zoom. We have a great contact, and I really appreciate him... I hope for the USA that the decision will be for our side, because I think it's not only the present, but the future too. We want to support him, the whole federation. It's not about to convince, but we, the federation, really care about him."
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Still time to make a call
Banks did admit that the German football federation had been in contact. A senior competitive appearance would tie Banks to the U.S., but for now, he remains free to choose.
Germany have fixtures against Switzerland and Ghana this month, before turning their attention to a duo of pre-World Cup friendlies in late May and early June. They will face the U.S. on June 6.
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