USA striker involved in Donald Trump World Cup controversy emerges as shock Tottenham transfer target

Balogun, 25, has been offered to Tottenham via intermediaries, according to a report by The Sun. De Zerbi is actively searching for a reliable striker to provide essential squad depth. Balogun left Arsenal in 2023, having made just 10 appearances and scored two goals during his time at the club.

However, representatives of the player approached Tottenham directly with a proposal. His current contract with Monaco expires on June 30, 2028, but his availability for a reasonable fee makes him an attractive option.

The uncertainty surrounding his long-term role in France has played into the hands of the North London club, who are evaluating their attacking options carefully.