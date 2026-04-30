According to Bild, Riera was so incensed by what he saw as Burkardt's disastrous fitness levels that, rather than speaking to the player himself, he 'ordered' assistant coach Jan Fießer to 'give Burkardt a stern talking-to'.
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"Unbelievable incident" at Eintracht Frankfurt revealed! Another row involving manager Albert Riera and a key player?
According to the newspaper, Riera's main concern was Burkardt's body fat percentage. The report adds that Riera also criticised the forward's defensive work after turnovers, relaying his feedback through his assistant coach.
The forward was alarmed, since he felt in peak condition and claimed the readings were only "slightly elevated". Frustrated, Burkardt sent his agent to sporting director Markus Krösche, who then met Riera to clarify what had "hit the Spaniard hard".
Riera later "snapped at Burkardt in passing" because the conversation with Krösche had happened. Bild calls the episode "incredible". As a result, Burkardt warmed the bench until shortly before the final whistle of the 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg. Nevertheless, Riera insisted there was no personal problem: "Jonny is doing a fantastic job."
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Albert Riera is undermining Eintracht Frankfurt's key players.
Riera has reportedly alienated several senior players, including Burkardt, with his communication style. According to Bild, captains Arthur Theate and Mario Götze now feel "sidelined", and there have also been run-ins with Robin Koch.
His management of Ritsu Doan and Can Uzun is also under scrutiny: after weeks on the bench, Uzun finally started against Augsburg in mid-January and assisted Doan, who had come on at half-time (66').
Both are said to be weighing a summer move because of their deteriorating relationship with the coach. According to Sport Bild, Riera "can't get on" with Doan, who cost €21 million only last summer, and is the only player in the squad whom the Spaniard addresses solely by his surname.
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Despite his row with Riera, Burkardt remains in contention for a place in the World Cup squad.
Riera is now reported to have fallen out with Frankfurt's top scorer. Burkardt leads the club's scoring charts with twelve goals in just 26 competitive matches. The 25-year-old was sidelined by a torn calf muscle at the end of November and only returned in February.
Despite the reported rift with Riera, Burkardt will not be taking his foot off the gas in the final stretch of the season; he is also fighting for a place in national coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. He was not picked for the first two international matches of the year, but could still make the World Cup squad given the precarious situation of his rivals (Niclas Füllkrug, Tim Kleindienst).
On Saturday, Frankfurt will aim to protect seventh place—and the accompanying Conference League berth—when they host Hamburg SV, while Freiburg, currently level on points, will be watching closely.