Unai Emery to reunite with ex-Villarreal star at Aston Villa as talks intensify with AC Milan

Villa manager Emery is keen to bring Estupinan to Villa Park as he continues to reshape his squad for the upcoming campaign. The Spanish tactician previously worked with the Ecuadorian left-back during their successful stint together at Villarreal, andTuttosportsuggest a reunion is now firmly on the cards.

For AC Milan, the sale represents a strategic move to recoup funds following their aggressive recruitment drive, which saw over €100 million spent on Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila. The Rossoneri are reportedly set to pocket between €15m and €18m from the transfer.

Dealing with Milan has become a priority for Villa as they look to replace the quality lost in their squad following the £117m departure of Morgan Rogers



