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Adhe Makayasa

Man Utd eye shock move for Scotland's World Cup goalkeeper

Transfers
Manchester United
A. Gunn
Premier League
Scotland
World Cup

Manchester United have identified Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn as a surprise summer transfer target to bolster their restructuring squad. The 30-year-old shot-stopper is available on a free transfer following his recent departure from Nottingham Forest, as Old Trafford chiefs actively look to strengthen their defensive department.

  • Red Devils trail stopper

    Old Trafford recruitment staff are tracking the experienced goalkeeper to facilitate a sweeping overhaul of their current goalkeeping hierarchy. According to The Sun, Gunn has emerged as a key target after recently featuring for Scotland in their World Cup fixtures against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil. The former Norwich City player shares a strong historical connection with United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, from their time together at Manchester City's academy.

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  • Andre Onana Man UtdGetty/GOAL

    Onana told to depart

    The club's active pursuit of alternative options stems from a firm decision to offload both Altay Bayindir and former Inter star Andre Onana. Management have explicitly informed the Cameroonian international of their intentions to cash in on him during the current transfer window, although he is still scheduled to report back for early pre-season training in a fortnight if a deal is not finalised. Meanwhile, Bayindir is widely expected to return to Turkey.

  • Lammens cements starting role

    Young goalkeeper Senne Lammens has firmly established himself as the undisputed number one at Old Trafford since making his debut against Sunderland last October. However, with elite Champions League football returning to their busy fixture schedule next season, the recruitment team are determined to secure reliable, experienced competition. United have also monitored Leeds United’s veteran custodian Karl Darlow, while young returning loanee Radek Vitek has explicitly expressed his reluctance to return as a mere backup player.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pre-season testing looms large

    If his transfer stalls, Onana could potentially feature in upcoming friendly fixtures against Wrexham in Helsinki on July 18 and Rosenborg on July 24. Bayindir will return from an extended three-week post-World Cup holiday following Turkey's early elimination by Australia and Paraguay before resolving a prospective move to Besiktas. The finalised goalkeeping department faces an immediate domestic test when United open their Premier League campaign away at newly promoted Hull City on August 22.