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The ultimate transfer domino! How €60m Nico Paz could unlock Jose Mourinho’s blockbuster move for Inter defender revealed
Madrid's strategic Nico Paz maneuver
Los Blancos are currently evaluating their next move regarding Paz, whose sensational performances in Serie A have changed the transfer landscape. The Spanish giants are prepared to trigger a €9m buy-back clause to reclaim the player from Como. However, rather than integrating him into the first team, the club intends to immediately offer the Italian side the chance to keep him permanently for a massive €60 million.
While that valuation might be beyond Como's financial reach despite their wealthy ownership, Inter have emerged as serious suitors for the Argentine playmaker, according to AS. This interest has presented Real Madrid with a golden opportunity to satisfy Mourinho's demand for a top-tier central defender by dragging Bastoni into the conversation.£50 bonus
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Mourinho's defensive priority
Mourinho is scouring the market for a commanding presence at the back. A move for Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck is now seen as highly unrealistic following a serious injury while Manchester City's Ruben Dias remains completely untouchable. Bastoni has therefore emerged as the most plausible elite option, despite interest from Barcelona, who the report notes were put off by Inter's €70 million asking price. The Italian defender remains a favorite for the "Special One" as he looks to pair him with Ibrahima Konate.
The report adds that Inter are willing to discuss a sale for around that €70 million mark, particularly as Bastoni has faced some criticism from the San Siro faithful over the past season. If the Nerazzurri are desperate to land Paz, they may be forced to soften their stance on Bastoni to facilitate a deal that suits all parties in this game of transfer chess.
The FIFA "bridge transfer" hurdle
While the plan appears flawless on paper, Florentino Perez must navigate strict regulatory waters. Under FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players article 5bis regarding bridge transfers, "No club or player shall be involved in a bridge transfer." The regulations state that if two consecutive transfers of the same player occur within 16 weeks, it is presumed to be a bridge transfer unless proven otherwise. This means a direct "buy and resell" maneuver for Paz could be legally impossible this summer.
To circumvent this, Madrid might have to wait until the winter window or negotiate a creative loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause. FIFA's Disciplinary Committee is historically strict on these matters, stating that they will impose sanctions on parties involved in such arrangements, which could delay Mourinho's plans to have his new-look defense ready for the start of the campaign.
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The player's perspective and Mourinho's midfield
For Paz, the move represents a crossroads after a year where he registered 13 goals and eight assists in Italy. While he is treated like a superstar in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas, Mourinho's current midfield is packed with talent like Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva. Reports indicate Mourinho has spoken with Paz but could not promise the regular football the 21-year-old requires to continue his rapid development.
With Paz focused on leading Como into the Champions League and potentially maintaining his spot in the Argentina squad, he may prefer stability. However, the pull of a club like Inter or a permanent return to the Spanish capital - only to be used as a bargaining chip elsewhere - leaves the youngster's future hanging in the balance as the clubs finalise their summer strategies.