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Muhammad Zaki

Tottenham reject Nottingham Forest bid for top candidate to replace Elliot Anderson

Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
E. Anderson
L. Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly knocked back an opening bid from Nottingham Forest for Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The 20-year-old has emerged as the priority target for the Tricky Trees as they look to reinvest the massive windfall from Elliot Anderson's departure to Manchester City.

  • Forest rebuffed in Bergvall pursuit

    Tottenham have held firm against Nottingham Forest’s first attempt to lure Bergvall away from north London this summer, according to The Athletic. Despite the initial rejection, Forest remain undeterred and are expected to return with a fresh proposal for the 20-year-old, who has emerged as their primary target in the current transfer window.

    The interest comes as Forest look to reinvest the staggering £116million fee for Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City. Bergvall is viewed as the ideal replacement for England international, though Spurs are currently unwilling to sanction a deal unless their specific valuation is met for the Swedish midfielder.

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  • bergvall Getty Images

    Stellar debut season leading to unrest

    Bergvall only arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024 from Djurgarden for a fee of £8.5m, but his impact was immediate. He capped off a fine debut campaign by winning the club's Player of the Year award and helping them secure the 2025 Europa League title, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the club. However, his standing in the squad has fluctuated since Roberto De Zerbi took over as head coach in March, leading to just one start under the Italian.

    The midfielder is under contract until 2031, but he has already informed the Tottenham hierarchy of his desire to move on in search of a new challenge. His availability has piqued interest from across Europe, but Forest have been the first to make a concrete move to test Spurs' resolve.


  • Tottenham reshuffling the pack

    The north London side have been extremely active in the market, which may explain why Bergvall feels pushed toward the exit. Spurs have spent big this summer, splashing £85m on Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and a further £100m on former Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. This influx of talent has intensified competition for places in De Zerbi’s engine room.

    Meanwhile, other high-profile names could follow Bergvall out of the door. Brazilian forward Richarlison has emerged as a serious target for Juventus as the Italian giants look to revamp their attack. With several clubs interested in their fringe players, Spurs face a busy end to the window as they balance recruitment with departures.


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  • Oliver GlasnerGetty Images

    Glasner secures alternative reinforcements

    While the chase for Bergvall continues, newly-appointed Forest boss Oliver Glasner has already successfully bolstered his midfield ranks through other avenues. The club has managed to secure a deal for Austrian international Xaver Schlager on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, reuniting him with his former Wolfsburg manager. This addition provides much-needed experience to the City Ground. However, even with Schlager on board, Forest see Bergvall as a long-term investment that would complete Glasner's midfield overhaul ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

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Nottingham Forest
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Tottenham Hotspur
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