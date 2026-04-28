Two more wins? Tottenham set points total target for Premier League survival as former Spurs striker blames ‘terrible’ decisions for tumble into relegation trouble

Cracks were papered over last season when Europa League glory under Ange Postecoglou - which brought a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close - overshadowed a 17th-place finish. Change in the dugout was still overseen in a bid to get back on track.

Thomas Frank failed to deliver on that remit, following his move across the English capital from Brentford, while interim boss Igor Tudor lasted just seven games at the helm across 44 days. Reins have now been passed to former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi.

He oversaw Tottenham’s first Premier League win of 2026 when battling past rock-bottom Wolves last time out. That crucial victory has ensured that only a two-point gap needs to be bridged in order to clamber out of the drop zone.