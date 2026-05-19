Tottenham player ratings vs Chelsea: Spurs aren't safe yet! Randal Kolo Muani puts in woeful display as Premier League relegation scrap goes to the final day

Tottenham began brightly, and Mathys Tel was unfortunate to see his header come back off the post after he met Pedro Porro's cross at the back post. But after Antonin Kinsky had palmed away an effort from Cole Palmer, the Spurs goalkeeper was caught flat-footed moments later as Enzo Fernandez's 25-yard effort flew into the bottom corner.

Fernandez almost made it two when he curled a free-kick against the crossbar while Palmer again came close when he drilled wide shortly before half-time.

Spurs did create a couple of chances after the break, the best of which saw Richarlison head straight at Robert Sanchez, but they fell further behind midway through the second half when Andrey Santos tapped home from Fernandez's cut back.

Richarlison grabbed his goal five minutes later, sweeping in at the back post after Pape Matar Sarr's flick, to give the visiting fans hope. They could not produce another chance of note, however, meaning Tottenham will need at least a point against Everton on Sunday to secure their safety.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Stamford Bridge...