Tottenham beat Man Utd to £85m Mateus Fernandes! Spurs win transfer race for West Ham midfielder as Red Devils are left frustrated

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have moved to the brink of completing a sensational move for Fernandes after agreeing an £85m fee with West Ham. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder is expected to undergo a medical shortly as Spurs look to finalise the paperwork on what would be a landmark signing for the club.

The deal marks a significant statement of intent from the Tottenham hierarchy as they continue to reshape the squad under Roberto De Zerbi.

The eye-watering figure will see Fernandes become the most expensive signing in Tottenham's history. The fee comfortably surpasses the previous club record, which was the £65m deal for Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in August 2024.



