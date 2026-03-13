Time up at Tottenham for Igor Tudor?! Spurs already seeking replacement for beleaguered interim after dire start

The situation in north London has already reached a breaking point. Since replacing Thomas Frank last month on a short-term deal, the 47-year-old has struggled to steady the ship. According to The Athletic, Tudor's time could be up already.

The Croatian's tenure began with a miserable defeat to Arsenal in the derby, followed by a disappointing trip to Fulham. The downward spiral continued against Crystal Palace, where a red card for Micky van de Ven saw a promising lead evaporate in a 3-1 defeat. The scrutiny intensified after a calamitous opening 15 minutes against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, which ultimately saw the Spanish win the last-16 first leg 5-2, leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.