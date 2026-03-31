Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi in desperate bid to stave off relegation

Tottenham have confirmed that the former Marseille and Brighton boss has agreed to take over, signing a long-term contract in the process, after the departure of interim boss Igor Tudor. De Zerbi has been a long-term managerial target for the club.

De Zerbi said: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”